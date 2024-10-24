Left Menu

Tensions Rise as U.S. and Israeli Negotiators Convene in Doha Over Gaza Crisis

U.S. and Israeli negotiators are set to gather in Doha soon to attempt to revive ceasefire talks and the release of hostages in Gaza. The talks, mediated by Qatar and Egypt, previously collapsed without an agreement. Key officials including CIA Director William Burns are expected to participate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:20 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:20 IST
U.S. and Israeli negotiators are slated to convene in Doha within days, aiming to jumpstart discussions for a ceasefire and the release of hostages in Gaza, according to officials on Thursday.

High-profile attendees like David Barnea, head of Mossad, and CIA Director William Burns, will join the negotiations facilitated by Qatar and Egypt, following months of stalled attempts since fighting erupted in October 2023.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken emphasized the urgency to capitalize on recent developments despite unresolved issues with Hamas. The negotiations remain complex, as both nations weigh potential strategies to reach a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

