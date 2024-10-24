Heroic Mangaluru Police Constable's Selfless Act Saves Accident Victim
Murshida Banu, a Mangaluru police constable, took quick action by personally transporting an injured accident victim to the hospital on her scooter. Her swift response likely saved the man’s life. She was commended by officials and honored for her bravery and dedication to public service.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable act of heroism, a Mangaluru police constable transported an injured accident victim to the hospital, demonstrating exemplary compassion and quick thinking.
Constable Murshida Banu of the Kadri Police Station encountered the accident early Thursday as she traveled to work. Despite the severity of the situation near KPT junction, she acted promptly.
Lacking emergency transport options, Murshida placed the seriously injured cleaner on her scooter and drove to a private hospital, securing urgent medical help. Her actions were praised by the police commissioner and recognized by a women's welfare organization for her bravery.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mangaluru
- police
- constable
- heroism
- accident
- rescue
- quick-thinking
- scooter
- bravery
- commendation