Heroic Mangaluru Police Constable's Selfless Act Saves Accident Victim

In a remarkable act of heroism, a Mangaluru police constable transported an injured accident victim to the hospital, demonstrating exemplary compassion and quick thinking.

Constable Murshida Banu of the Kadri Police Station encountered the accident early Thursday as she traveled to work. Despite the severity of the situation near KPT junction, she acted promptly.

Lacking emergency transport options, Murshida placed the seriously injured cleaner on her scooter and drove to a private hospital, securing urgent medical help. Her actions were praised by the police commissioner and recognized by a women's welfare organization for her bravery.

