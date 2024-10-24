Left Menu

Heroic Mangaluru Police Constable's Selfless Act Saves Accident Victim

Murshida Banu, a Mangaluru police constable, took quick action by personally transporting an injured accident victim to the hospital on her scooter. Her swift response likely saved the man’s life. She was commended by officials and honored for her bravery and dedication to public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable act of heroism, a Mangaluru police constable transported an injured accident victim to the hospital, demonstrating exemplary compassion and quick thinking.

Constable Murshida Banu of the Kadri Police Station encountered the accident early Thursday as she traveled to work. Despite the severity of the situation near KPT junction, she acted promptly.

Lacking emergency transport options, Murshida placed the seriously injured cleaner on her scooter and drove to a private hospital, securing urgent medical help. Her actions were praised by the police commissioner and recognized by a women's welfare organization for her bravery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

