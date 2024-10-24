Three-Decade Manhunt: The Capture of a Long-Elusive Murder Suspect
The Mangaluru Central Crime Branch police have arrested Jose Kutty Pappachan, a suspect in a decades-old murder case. Pappachan had been evading capture since the 1995 murder of a security guard in Surathkal, Karnataka. The police arrested him in Kerala after an intelligence-led operation.
- Country:
- India
The Mangaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have finally nabbed a suspect in a murder case that remained unresolved for nearly three decades, authorities announced on Thursday.
Jose Kutty Pappachan, involved in the 1995 murder of security guard Narayan in Surathkal, was apprehended in a carefully orchestrated operation spanning states. Initial attempts to arrest him failed as Pappachan escaped to various states post-crime.
Recently, police intensified their efforts, gathering intelligence on the suspect's whereabouts. The breakthrough came on October 23 when Pappachan was captured in Kerala's Ernakulam district and handed over to Surathkal Police. The case has now taken a significant step towards resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mangaluru
- Crime
- Jose Kutty
- Murder
- Police
- Arrest
- Surathkal
- Mangaluru CCB
- Ernakulam
- 1995
ALSO READ
Punjab Police Crack Down on Illegal Weapon Smuggling Networks
Tragic Attack: Police Van Ambushed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Threat Letter Drama: Arrest at Naraina's Luxury Car Showroom
Cyprus Police Crack Down on Alleged Terror Financing Scheme
Corruption Crackdown: GST Officials Arrested in Ahmedabad Bribery Case