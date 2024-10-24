Three-Decade Manhunt: The Capture of a Long-Elusive Murder Suspect

The Mangaluru Central Crime Branch (CCB) police have finally nabbed a suspect in a murder case that remained unresolved for nearly three decades, authorities announced on Thursday.

Jose Kutty Pappachan, involved in the 1995 murder of security guard Narayan in Surathkal, was apprehended in a carefully orchestrated operation spanning states. Initial attempts to arrest him failed as Pappachan escaped to various states post-crime.

Recently, police intensified their efforts, gathering intelligence on the suspect's whereabouts. The breakthrough came on October 23 when Pappachan was captured in Kerala's Ernakulam district and handed over to Surathkal Police. The case has now taken a significant step towards resolution.

