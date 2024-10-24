West Bengal Cabinet Greenlights Key Recruitment and Infrastructure Projects
The West Bengal cabinet has approved recruitment for multiple positions across several departments and sanctioned a 660-MW power plant project. They also endorsed the West Bengal Cooperative Agriculture & Rural Development Bank Ltd's proposal to secure a Rs 1,500 crore loan.
- Country:
- India
The West Bengal cabinet has taken crucial steps to bolster its workforce and infrastructure, approving the recruitment for 18 health and seven water-related posts.
The cabinet, under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, sanctioned new positions in the home, finance, public relations, and environment departments. Furthermore, a proposal for the construction of a 660-MW supercritical power plant under Durgapur Projects Ltd received the green light.
The cabinet also backed West Bengal Cooperative Agriculture & Rural Development Bank Ltd's proposal to acquire a Rs 1,500 crore loan from NABARD and the State Cooperative Bank, further boosting the state's development efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- cabinet
- recruitment
- health
- water
- home
- finance
- public relations
- power plant
- loan
ALSO READ
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the funeral of Ratan Tata in Mumbai, say sources.
Navigating Tumultuous Waters: ASEAN and China's Balancing Act
China and Australia: Bridging Diplomatic Waters
Tanker in Troubled Waters: Projectile Strikes in Red Sea
Rexas Finance: The Next Big Bet in Crypto for 2025?