West Bengal Cabinet Greenlights Key Recruitment and Infrastructure Projects

The West Bengal cabinet has taken crucial steps to bolster its workforce and infrastructure, approving the recruitment for 18 health and seven water-related posts.

The cabinet, under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, sanctioned new positions in the home, finance, public relations, and environment departments. Furthermore, a proposal for the construction of a 660-MW supercritical power plant under Durgapur Projects Ltd received the green light.

The cabinet also backed West Bengal Cooperative Agriculture & Rural Development Bank Ltd's proposal to acquire a Rs 1,500 crore loan from NABARD and the State Cooperative Bank, further boosting the state's development efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)