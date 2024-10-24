Left Menu

West Bengal Cabinet Greenlights Key Recruitment and Infrastructure Projects

The West Bengal cabinet has approved recruitment for multiple positions across several departments and sanctioned a 660-MW power plant project. They also endorsed the West Bengal Cooperative Agriculture & Rural Development Bank Ltd's proposal to secure a Rs 1,500 crore loan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-10-2024 22:51 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 22:51 IST
The West Bengal cabinet has taken crucial steps to bolster its workforce and infrastructure, approving the recruitment for 18 health and seven water-related posts.

The cabinet, under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, sanctioned new positions in the home, finance, public relations, and environment departments. Furthermore, a proposal for the construction of a 660-MW supercritical power plant under Durgapur Projects Ltd received the green light.

The cabinet also backed West Bengal Cooperative Agriculture & Rural Development Bank Ltd's proposal to acquire a Rs 1,500 crore loan from NABARD and the State Cooperative Bank, further boosting the state's development efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

