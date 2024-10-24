Swift Justice: Retaliation Ordered Following Gulmarg Attack

In a decisive response to a terrorist attack near the famed tourist spot of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has mandated swift action from security forces. The attack on Thursday resulted in the tragic deaths of two porters and injuries to soldiers and another porter.

The terrorists launched their attack in the Bota Pathri area, targeting an Army vehicle destined for the Nagin post in the Afrawat range, about six kilometers from Gulmarg. The assault left the community and authorities on high alert.

Expressing his condolences and underscoring the gravity of the situation, Sinha communicated with top army officials, insisting that the militants be neutralized swiftly. He assured that the sacrifices of those who died will not be in vain, committing to a relentless pursuit of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)