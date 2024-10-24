Swift Justice: Retaliation Ordered Following Gulmarg Attack
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has directed security forces to retaliate against terrorists after an attack on an Army vehicle near Gulmarg, Kashmir, that resulted in the deaths of two porters. Injuries were also reported among soldiers and another porter. Sinha vowed that the martyrs' sacrifices would not be forgotten.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive response to a terrorist attack near the famed tourist spot of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has mandated swift action from security forces. The attack on Thursday resulted in the tragic deaths of two porters and injuries to soldiers and another porter.
The terrorists launched their attack in the Bota Pathri area, targeting an Army vehicle destined for the Nagin post in the Afrawat range, about six kilometers from Gulmarg. The assault left the community and authorities on high alert.
Expressing his condolences and underscoring the gravity of the situation, Sinha communicated with top army officials, insisting that the militants be neutralized swiftly. He assured that the sacrifices of those who died will not be in vain, committing to a relentless pursuit of justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Massive Arms Haul Uncovered in Manipur: Security Forces Strike
Security Forces Thwart Suicide Attack in Balochistan, Two Terrorists Kill
Indian Army: Honoring Valor and Vision at Army Commanders Conference
Security Forces Poised to Thwart Infiltration as Winter Approaches
Guardians of the Nation: Indian Army's Unyielding Commitment