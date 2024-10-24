Left Menu

Swift Justice: Retaliation Ordered Following Gulmarg Attack

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has directed security forces to retaliate against terrorists after an attack on an Army vehicle near Gulmarg, Kashmir, that resulted in the deaths of two porters. Injuries were also reported among soldiers and another porter. Sinha vowed that the martyrs' sacrifices would not be forgotten.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-10-2024 23:48 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 23:48 IST
Swift Justice: Retaliation Ordered Following Gulmarg Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive response to a terrorist attack near the famed tourist spot of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has mandated swift action from security forces. The attack on Thursday resulted in the tragic deaths of two porters and injuries to soldiers and another porter.

The terrorists launched their attack in the Bota Pathri area, targeting an Army vehicle destined for the Nagin post in the Afrawat range, about six kilometers from Gulmarg. The assault left the community and authorities on high alert.

Expressing his condolences and underscoring the gravity of the situation, Sinha communicated with top army officials, insisting that the militants be neutralized swiftly. He assured that the sacrifices of those who died will not be in vain, committing to a relentless pursuit of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Balancing Health and Risks: What You Should Know About Fish Consumption

Combatting the Ancient Threat: WHO’s Updated Guidelines for Plague Control

Romania’s Offshore Wind Energy Revolution: A Path to Sustainability

Maldives Faces Economic Rebound Amidst Debt and Climate Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024