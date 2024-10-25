Hamas Commander Linked to UN Agency Killed by Israeli Military

On Thursday, Israel's military announced the killing of a Hamas commander involved in the October 7 assault on southern Israel, who was also employed by the U.N. aid agency UNRWA in Gaza.

Israel has accused UNRWA of employing individuals who are members of Hamas and other militant groups, with tensions escalating amid ongoing hostilities.

Following this development, UNRWA, which provides essential education and health services to millions of Palestinians, has not commented on the allegations and continues to operate amid calls for its closure.

