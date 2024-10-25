Left Menu

Hamas Commander Linked to UN Agency Killed by Israeli Military

Israel's military reported the killing of a Hamas commander involved in the October 7, 2023, assault on Israel, who also worked for the U.N. agency UNRWA in Gaza. Israel accuses UNRWA of having staff linked to Hamas. No comment from UNRWA, which reports a staff member killed in Gaza attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-10-2024 01:24 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 01:24 IST
On Thursday, Israel's military announced the killing of a Hamas commander involved in the October 7 assault on southern Israel, who was also employed by the U.N. aid agency UNRWA in Gaza.

Israel has accused UNRWA of employing individuals who are members of Hamas and other militant groups, with tensions escalating amid ongoing hostilities.

Following this development, UNRWA, which provides essential education and health services to millions of Palestinians, has not commented on the allegations and continues to operate amid calls for its closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

