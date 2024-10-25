Left Menu

Chief Minister's Wife Under Scrutiny in MUDA Site Allotment Case

Parvathi B M, wife of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was interrogated by Lokayukta police concerning a controversial MUDA site allotment. This inquiry follows an FIR against several individuals, including Siddaramaiah, authorized by a Special Court order when the High Court validated the Governor's sanction for investigation.

On Friday, Lokayukta police questioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathi B M, over her involvement in the MUDA site allotment case. According to Lokayukta sources, the questioning lasted more than two hours.

The investigation comes after a Special Court, on September 25, ordered an FIR against Siddaramaiah, his wife, and others, a day after the High Court upheld the Governor's sanction to probe Siddaramaiah. The complaint includes allegations against Parvathi B M regarding the allotment of 14 sites by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) also initiated an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Siddaramaiah, paralleling a police FIR, for alleged allotment irregularities concerning these sites.

