Strategic Framework to Counter Terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir

The Unified Headquarters in Srinagar has crafted a strategic approach to curb terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing a stronger citizen-soldier rapport and promoting nationalistic narratives. Recent attacks have heightened security measures, and continuous efforts are in place to thwart infiltration and foster regional peace and development.

Updated: 25-10-2024 17:22 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:19 IST
Indian Army Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Unified Headquarters has devised a strategic framework to counter terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a senior army official reporting from Srinagar on Friday.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar highlighted the need to strengthen citizen-soldier relationships and promote nationalistic narratives, particularly among the youth.

Following recent terror attacks in the region, security measures have intensified with an emphasis on breaking the cycle of violence and fostering development.

