Mizoram's Call for Better Refugee Shelters and Reforms

The Young Mizo Association, Mizoram's largest civil society group, appealed to the state government to provide adequate shelter for the over 42,000 refugees residing in the area. The request was made during a conference where key resolutions were discussed, highlighting the urgent need for efficient refugee management.

Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) president Lalhmachhuana emphasized the necessity for establishing proper shelter homes and enforcing guidelines to assist refugees and internally displaced people. The conference also spotlighted proposals for monitoring road construction projects by national agencies.

The YMA recommended setting up a separate investigative body within the state Lokayukta and announced initiatives to combat drug abuse and protect the Mizo language. Their efforts underline the need for comprehensive support and regulatory frameworks for vulnerable populations in Mizoram.

(With inputs from agencies.)