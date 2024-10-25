Tension Escalates: UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon Withdraw Under Fire
UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon withdrew from a watchtower after being fired upon by Israeli forces. The mission, monitoring the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel, reported multiple incidents, including shell damage to facilities. Despite pressures, UN peacekeepers maintain their positions without injuries.
UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon were compelled to withdraw from a watchtower after Israeli forces opened fire, highlighting the escalating tensions along the Blue Line. Positioned to monitor the demarcation between Lebanon and Israel, this area has recently seen heightened conflict involving Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters.
The UN mission reported that when Israeli soldiers spotted the peacekeepers observing them, they responded with gunfire, prompting a strategic retreat to ensure the safety of the duty guards. This incident follows ongoing demands from the Israeli military for UNIFIL to vacate its positions, with reports of deliberate damage to the mission's equipment.
Further incidents have been recorded, including unexplained shelling at UNIFIL sites, causing structural damage but no casualties among the peacekeepers. Despite mounting pressures, the UN mission remains committed to its duties, with peacekeepers maintaining their crucial presence in the volatile region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UNIFIL
- peacekeepers
- Lebanon
- Israel
- Blue Line
- tension
- Hezbollah
- shell damage
- UN mission
- escalation
ALSO READ
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies
Taiwan's National Day Celebrations Amidst Rising Tensions with China
Taiwan's President Advocates Cooperation Amidst Tensions
Taiwan's President Calls for Cooperation Amid Rising Tensions with China
Tensions Rise as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Enforces Ban on PTM Activities