Left Menu

Tension Escalates: UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon Withdraw Under Fire

UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon withdrew from a watchtower after being fired upon by Israeli forces. The mission, monitoring the Blue Line between Lebanon and Israel, reported multiple incidents, including shell damage to facilities. Despite pressures, UN peacekeepers maintain their positions without injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:18 IST
Tension Escalates: UN Peacekeepers in Lebanon Withdraw Under Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UNIFIL peacekeepers in Lebanon were compelled to withdraw from a watchtower after Israeli forces opened fire, highlighting the escalating tensions along the Blue Line. Positioned to monitor the demarcation between Lebanon and Israel, this area has recently seen heightened conflict involving Israeli troops and Hezbollah fighters.

The UN mission reported that when Israeli soldiers spotted the peacekeepers observing them, they responded with gunfire, prompting a strategic retreat to ensure the safety of the duty guards. This incident follows ongoing demands from the Israeli military for UNIFIL to vacate its positions, with reports of deliberate damage to the mission's equipment.

Further incidents have been recorded, including unexplained shelling at UNIFIL sites, causing structural damage but no casualties among the peacekeepers. Despite mounting pressures, the UN mission remains committed to its duties, with peacekeepers maintaining their crucial presence in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024