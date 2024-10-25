Left Menu

Protests Erupt Over Rising Costs in Martinique

Protests continue to destabilize the French Caribbean island of Martinique as locals clash with police over high living costs. The unrest, part of larger demonstrations across French overseas territories, is severely impacting the local economy, with incidents like attempted truck hijackings.

  • Country:
  • France

Protesters on the French Caribbean island of Martinique defied curfews and clashed with police overnight into Friday, according to local officials. This marks over a month of unrest following demonstrations sparked by rising living costs.

Clashes erupted as police attempted to dismantle protesters' roadblocks, with crowds even attempting to hijack a fuel truck, the Martinique administration reported.

French overseas territories including Martinique, Guadeloupe, and New Caledonia have experienced protests sparked by complaints of lower living standards compared to mainland France. The Martinique administration noted that one arrest was made overnight and that the ongoing protests are having a "catastrophic" impact on the local economy.

