Assembly Chaos: Clashes Ignite Following Controversial Remarks in Jammu and Kashmir

A heated altercation erupted between BJP members and AAP MLA Mehraj Malik in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly after Malik made controversial remarks. The scuffle involved heated exchanges, accusations, and physical confrontations, leading to chaotic scenes inside the legislative assembly. Security had to intervene to manage tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A heated altercation erupted between BJP members and AAP MLA Mehraj Malik in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly premises on Wednesday. The clash followed Malik's objectionable remarks that stirred strong opposition from members of both the BJP and PDP, threatening to escalate into a physical confrontation.

Tensions further heightened when Malik made derogatory comments about former chief minister Mufti Mohammed Sayeed. This led to an uproar among PDP members led by Arif Amin, prompting security personnel to prevent any physical clashes. Additionally, BJP MLAs accused Malik of insulting Hindus, further fueling the tensions.

Despite these confrontations, Malik stood by his statements and accused the police of bias. BJP MLAs, as well as PDP members, demanded strict action against Malik, leading to chaotic scenes in the Assembly complex. Security staff had to intervene multiple times to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

