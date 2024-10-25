Court Progress in Lalu Prasad’s Land-for-Jobs Case
The Enforcement Directorate has provided soft copies of a supplementary chargesheet to Lalu Prasad and his family in a money-laundering case linked to land-for-jobs. A Delhi court directed the accused to review the documents and report back by November 16. The case is based on a CBI FIR concerning Group-D railway appointments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 19:22 IST
- Country:
- India
The Enforcement Directorate has supplied Lalu Prasad and his family with soft copies of a supplementary chargesheet in a land-for-jobs money-laundering case, a Delhi court heard on Friday.
Judge Vishal Gogne instructed the accused, including Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, and their children, to examine the documents and report their findings by November 16.
The charges derive from appointments made in the railway sector during Prasad's ministerial tenure, allegedly in exchange for land transferred to his family, according to the ED.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tejashwi Yadav Blasts Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Over Tragic Hooch Deaths
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Nitish Kumar Over Bihar's Liquor Ban Debacle
Tejashwi Yadav Denounces Alliance Rumors, Urges Caste Census and Relief for Bihar
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Bihar Govt Amid Hooch Tragedy
Tejashwi Yadav Confident in INDIA Alliance's Bid Against BJP