Court Progress in Lalu Prasad’s Land-for-Jobs Case

The Enforcement Directorate has supplied Lalu Prasad and his family with soft copies of a supplementary chargesheet in a land-for-jobs money-laundering case, a Delhi court heard on Friday.

Judge Vishal Gogne instructed the accused, including Prasad, his wife Rabri Devi, and their children, to examine the documents and report their findings by November 16.

The charges derive from appointments made in the railway sector during Prasad's ministerial tenure, allegedly in exchange for land transferred to his family, according to the ED.

(With inputs from agencies.)