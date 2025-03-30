Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav's Fiery Retort to Amit Shah: Baseless Allegations Divert Focus

Tejashwi Yadav criticizes Union Home Minister Amit Shah for making baseless allegations against RJD's Lalu Prasad, accusing BJP leaders of distracting from key issues. Yadav highlights the lack of development funds for Bihar compared to Gujarat and questions the NDA government's efforts in addressing migration, employment, and industrial growth in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 30-03-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 21:31 IST
Tejashwi Yadav's Fiery Retort to Amit Shah: Baseless Allegations Divert Focus
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a scathing rebuttal, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav denounced Union Home Minister Amit Shah's accusations against Lalu Prasad, branding them as unfounded and aimed at deflecting from crucial matters. Speaking on Sunday, Yadav asserted that BJP figures are detracting from significant issues, offering nothing substantial in return.

Addressing a rally in the RJD stronghold of Gopalganj, Shah accused Lalu Prasad's regime of enabling rampant crime during their 15-year rule, criticizing familial nepotism within the party. His statements coincided with setting the stage for upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

Yadav countered by demanding accountability for the NDA government's development fund allocations, specifically contrasting Gujarat's benefits with Bihar's neglect over 11 years. He questioned the BJP's claims and underscored the need for transparency regarding industrial, educational, and employment advances in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025