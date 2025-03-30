Tejashwi Yadav's Fiery Retort to Amit Shah: Baseless Allegations Divert Focus

In a scathing rebuttal, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav denounced Union Home Minister Amit Shah's accusations against Lalu Prasad, branding them as unfounded and aimed at deflecting from crucial matters. Speaking on Sunday, Yadav asserted that BJP figures are detracting from significant issues, offering nothing substantial in return.

Addressing a rally in the RJD stronghold of Gopalganj, Shah accused Lalu Prasad's regime of enabling rampant crime during their 15-year rule, criticizing familial nepotism within the party. His statements coincided with setting the stage for upcoming assembly elections in Bihar.

Yadav countered by demanding accountability for the NDA government's development fund allocations, specifically contrasting Gujarat's benefits with Bihar's neglect over 11 years. He questioned the BJP's claims and underscored the need for transparency regarding industrial, educational, and employment advances in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)