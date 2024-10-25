Delhi Police Thwart Fake ED Raid; 7 Arrested in Extortion Racket

The Delhi Police have apprehended seven individuals accused of staging a fake raid in the DLF Farms area, targeting a resident to extort Rs 5 crore. The culprits impersonated Enforcement Directorate officials, misleading the victim into believing they were conducting a legitimate operation.

The incident came to light when the fraudsters tried to force the victim to withdraw the money from his bank account under the guise of a supposed ED seizure. On alerting the real authorities, the victim managed to disrupt the conmen's plan by contacting his lawyer during a visit to the bank.

Upon realizing the potential exposure of their ploy, the fake agents fled the scene before police and ED officials arrived. Despite their escape, the police have registered an FIR, recorded witness statements, and seized vehicles involved in the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)