Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Ahmedabad

In a significant operation, the Ahmedabad Police Crime Branch has detained forty-eight Bangladeshi nationals residing unlawfully across the city, according to official reports on Friday. These individuals are set to be deported back to Bangladesh.

This action follows the unearthing of cases involving forged documents used to create fake identities, linked to trafficking and prostitution networks involving Bangladeshi women. Eight arrests have been made in connection with these offenses, stated Assistant Commissioner of Police Bharat Patel.

Officers raided numerous locations and interrogated about 250 Bangladeshi nationals. Verification revealed 48 lacking valid documents, residing illegally for two to ten years. Settlements were found in areas like Chandola Lake and Dani Limda, where satellite imagery revealed significant encroachment. Legal protocols are underway for deportations.

