Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad Police detained 48 Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally, following discovery of forged documents and human trafficking cases. Raids conducted at various sites led to the arrest of individuals lacking valid documentation. Those detained, including women and minors, face deportation, while some remain elusive. Prostitution networks were uncovered during investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant operation, the Ahmedabad Police Crime Branch has detained forty-eight Bangladeshi nationals residing unlawfully across the city, according to official reports on Friday. These individuals are set to be deported back to Bangladesh.

This action follows the unearthing of cases involving forged documents used to create fake identities, linked to trafficking and prostitution networks involving Bangladeshi women. Eight arrests have been made in connection with these offenses, stated Assistant Commissioner of Police Bharat Patel.

Officers raided numerous locations and interrogated about 250 Bangladeshi nationals. Verification revealed 48 lacking valid documents, residing illegally for two to ten years. Settlements were found in areas like Chandola Lake and Dani Limda, where satellite imagery revealed significant encroachment. Legal protocols are underway for deportations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

