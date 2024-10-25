Court Rejects Gyanvapi Excavation Petition

In a significant ruling, a court in Varanasi turned down a petition submitted by the Hindu side that called for an excavation-based survey of the entire Gyanvapi complex. The petition was dismissed by Civil Judge Senior Division, Jugal Kishore Shambhu, as per details shared by the Hindu side's lawyer, Madan Mohan Yadav.

Previously, following an order in July 2023 from the district court, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) conducted a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi premises. The survey aimed to investigate claims that the mosque was constructed over the ruins of a Hindu temple and is situated next to the revered Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The ASI concluded its survey and submitted its detailed findings to the district court in a sealed cover on December 18, 2023. This investigation stemmed from allegations by Hindu petitioners regarding the 17th-century mosque's historical origins.

(With inputs from agencies.)