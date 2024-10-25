SGPC's Crucial Election Battle: Forces and Allegations in Play

In a fervent address, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami claimed political factions and 'anti-panth forces' are meddling in the SGPC elections.

Scheduled for October 28, these elections have reportedly been targeted by groups attempting to alter the outcome through monetary incentives aimed at SGPC members, according to Dhami.

He asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other vested interests were intervening in favor of certain candidates, urging 'Khalsa Panth' and SGPC members to remain vigilant.

(With inputs from agencies.)