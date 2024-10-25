Left Menu

SGPC's Crucial Election Battle: Forces and Allegations in Play

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami accused political parties of meddling in the SGPC elections. Set for October 28, these elections involve attempts by 'anti-panth forces' to sway outcomes. Dhami urged unity against these tactics and highlighted key opposing factions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent address, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami claimed political factions and 'anti-panth forces' are meddling in the SGPC elections.

Scheduled for October 28, these elections have reportedly been targeted by groups attempting to alter the outcome through monetary incentives aimed at SGPC members, according to Dhami.

He asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other vested interests were intervening in favor of certain candidates, urging 'Khalsa Panth' and SGPC members to remain vigilant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

