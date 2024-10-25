SGPC's Crucial Election Battle: Forces and Allegations in Play
Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami accused political parties of meddling in the SGPC elections. Set for October 28, these elections involve attempts by 'anti-panth forces' to sway outcomes. Dhami urged unity against these tactics and highlighted key opposing factions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 25-10-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 20:53 IST
- Country:
- India
In a fervent address, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami claimed political factions and 'anti-panth forces' are meddling in the SGPC elections.
Scheduled for October 28, these elections have reportedly been targeted by groups attempting to alter the outcome through monetary incentives aimed at SGPC members, according to Dhami.
He asserted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and other vested interests were intervening in favor of certain candidates, urging 'Khalsa Panth' and SGPC members to remain vigilant.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BJP's Membership Surge in Assam: A Political Milestone
Haryana Power Tussle: BJP's Triumph Amidst Congress Blame Game
Independent MLA Vows to Stay Clear of BJP Amid Surging Political Interest
Nadda's Pledge: BJP Fights Injustice in West Bengal
Former Goa RSS Chief Subhash Velingkar Faces Allegations