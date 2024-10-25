Left Menu

Court Rejects Excavation Survey in Gyanvapi Complex Dispute

A court in Varanasi declined a Hindu group's request for an excavation survey in the Gyanvapi complex. The Archaeological Survey of India earlier conducted a scientific survey following claims that the mosque was built over a Hindu temple. The ASI's findings were submitted to the district court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 25-10-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 21:01 IST
A Varanasi court has dismissed a petition filed by a Hindu group seeking an excavation survey within the Gyanvapi complex. The decision was issued by Civil Judge Senior Division Yughul Shambhu, who denied the request.

This latest legal development follows a scientific survey conducted by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), as per a July 2023 order from the district court. The ASI's task was to investigate claims suggesting that a mosque, dating back to the 17th century, was constructed atop a pre-existing Hindu temple structure.

The ASI completed its survey and submitted the report to the district court in a sealed cover on December 18, keeping its findings undisclosed to the public.

(With inputs from agencies.)

