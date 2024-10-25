Left Menu

India-Germany Forge United Front Against Global Challenges

India and Germany expressed grave concerns over the Ukraine conflict and its humanitarian fallout, emphasizing that nuclear threats are unacceptable. The leaders condemned terrorism and called for deeper India-EU partnerships. They highlighted the need for collective action against terrorism and reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Indo-German ties.

India and Germany issued a strong joint statement condemning the ongoing war in Ukraine and its severe humanitarian toll. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chancellor Olaf Scholz highlighted their concern over nuclear threats linked to the conflict, stating that such actions are unacceptable.

The meeting, part of the seventh India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations in New Delhi, also addressed terrorism and violent extremism. Both leaders underscored the importance of international law and the principles of the UN Charter, calling for a comprehensive and lasting peace.

Emphasizing the importance of global food and energy security, especially for vulnerable nations, Modi and Scholz also reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing the Indo-German Strategic Partnership and deepening India-EU ties, advocating for a free and peaceful Indo-Pacific.

