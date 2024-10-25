Left Menu

Ransom Attempt Foiled: MBA Student Rescued in Dramatic Police Operation

Police have arrested a man for allegedly abducting an MBA student from Sector 57 in Gurugram and demanding a ransom. The student, Varun Aggarwal, was rescued following a police confrontation. The suspects knew Aggarwal's family background, leading police to conduct further raids for remaining culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 25-10-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 22:15 IST
Ransom Attempt Foiled: MBA Student Rescued in Dramatic Police Operation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, police arrested a suspect involved in the abduction of an MBA student in Gurugram's Sector 57, reportedly demanding a ransom. Varun Aggarwal was seized by his captors after booking a taxi earlier this week, inciting a swift police response.

Authorities confirmed that Aggarwal's friend grew suspicious after receiving a call requesting Rs 25,000, supposedly for an emergency. The police were tipped off when Aggarwal's mother didn't corroborate the distress call. A sting operation was set in motion, culminating in Aggarwal's rescue.

Following a planned ambush, law enforcement engaged with the suspects, leading to Aggarwal's liberation and the arrest of one abductor identified as Shivraj from Dadrah mohalla. Efforts continue to capture all implicated parties, as police intensify their investigation to ensure justice is served.

(With inputs from agencies.)

