Empowering Villages: Himachal's Path to Self-Reliance
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, plans to integrate remote villages into the state's mainstream under the 'Vyavastha Parivartan' initiative. He aims to achieve this by visiting these areas, addressing grievances directly, and providing benefits such as the 'Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Sammaan Nidhi Yojna' to women in Shimla's Dodra-Kwar.
Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, is spearheading the 'Vyavastha Parivartan' initiative aimed at making the state self-reliant by focusing on village development.
This Saturday, Sukhu will visit the remote Dodra-Kwar area in Shimla to deliver the 'Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Sammaan Nidhi Yojna' to women, part of the state's efforts to bring inclusivity to all corners.
In his overnight stay, the Chief Minister will address grievance redressal, ensuring the people, known for their resilience, have their issues heard and resolved effectively by issuing direct instructions to officers.
