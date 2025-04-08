Tragic Altercation: Shimla Man Bludgeoned to Death

A horrific incident unfolded in Shimla's Theog area on Monday evening when Ravi Kumar, a 35-year-old JCB driver, was fatally injured following an altercation with an acquaintance.

The alleged perpetrator, Anil, aged 24, hails from Raudi village in Solan district. The heated exchange culminated in tragedy when Anil used a heavy object from his workshop to assault Kumar.

The chilling event came to light when Kuldeep Singh, who rushed to the scene, found Kumar lying in a pool of blood. Despite being rushed to Theog's Civil Hospital, Kumar was soon pronounced dead. The alleged attacker has since been apprehended, facing charges under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.

