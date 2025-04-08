Tragic Altercation: Shimla Man Bludgeoned to Death
A 35-year-old man named Ravi Kumar was killed in Shimla's Theog after a heated dispute with Anil, a 24-year-old acquaintance. The incident occurred at Anil's workshop. Despite efforts to save him, Kumar was declared dead at the hospital. Anil has been arrested under Section 103 of BNS 2023.
- Country:
- India
A horrific incident unfolded in Shimla's Theog area on Monday evening when Ravi Kumar, a 35-year-old JCB driver, was fatally injured following an altercation with an acquaintance.
The alleged perpetrator, Anil, aged 24, hails from Raudi village in Solan district. The heated exchange culminated in tragedy when Anil used a heavy object from his workshop to assault Kumar.
The chilling event came to light when Kuldeep Singh, who rushed to the scene, found Kumar lying in a pool of blood. Despite being rushed to Theog's Civil Hospital, Kumar was soon pronounced dead. The alleged attacker has since been apprehended, facing charges under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shimla
- Theog
- bludgeoned
- death
- murder
- altercation
- police
- arrested
- workshop
- Ravi Kumar
ALSO READ
Shocking Murder Near Andhra DGP Office: A Case of Extreme Brutality
Mumbai Police Arrests 11 in Comedian Controversy at Habitat Venue
High Court Queries UP Police Over Delhi Arrest Protocol Breach
Tragic Train Incident: Young Man's Leap After Altercation
Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal arrested for ransacking venue where Kunal Kamra made ‘traitor’ jibe against Eknath Shinde: Police.