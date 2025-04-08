Left Menu

Shimla Unveils 'Pink Taxi Service': A Beacon for Women's Safety and Empowerment

Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan inaugurated the 'Pink Taxi Service,' an initiative by Connecting Lives to enhance women's safety and empowerment. Operated by women drivers and catering exclusively to women passengers, the service offers safety, affordability, and empowerment, with plans for expansion throughout Himachal Pradesh.

In a significant move towards reinforcing women's safety and empowerment, Shimla Mayor Surender Chauhan on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Pink Taxi Service.' Spearheaded by the social organization Connecting Lives, this initiative is focused on women-serving taxis driven exclusively by women, specifically for women passengers.

Pointing to the importance of the service, Mayor Chauhan expressed, 'This is a new initiative.' He emphasized the service's role in assisting women, especially those living alone, to move around the city safely. Chauhan also extended a gesture of support by donating 50 percent of his one-month honorarium to the cause and announced free parking facilities for these taxis within city limits.

The 'Pink Taxi Service' promises to be a safer and more affordable commuting option for women, operational within the Shimla Municipal Corporation's bounds during daytime and for emergencies at night. Connecting Lives President, Bimla Thakur, noted the initiative's extension for empowering women drivers, aiming for expansion across Himachal Pradesh, as it garners positive feedback from the local administration and community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

