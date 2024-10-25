Left Menu

Poland's Plane Crash Probe: A Decade of Controversy

Poland's Defence Ministry has alerted prosecutors to alleged offenses by a special commission investigating the 2010 plane crash in Russia that killed Poland's president. The review accused the commission of political bias, lack of qualifications, and suggested an assassination theory without evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 25-10-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 23:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

Poland's Defence Ministry has taken legal action against members of a special commission that investigated the tragic 2010 plane crash in Russia, which claimed the lives of Poland's then-president and 95 others. Accusations of it being a Moscow-backed assassination were among the commission's findings.

The ministry's recent review identified 41 potential offenses, suggesting that the commission, initially formed by a previous right-wing government in 2016, aggravated Poland's tensions with Russia further. The commission, seen as politically driven, was linked to the conservative ruling party led by Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

The current government's review criticized the commission's professionalism, alleging manipulated data to support unproven explosion theories and costing the state millions. Former officials Antoni Macierewicz and Mariusz Blaszczak were especially targeted in the legal notices for alleged breaches of law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

