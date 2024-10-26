Allegations Resurface: Stacey Williams Accuses Trump of 1993 Sexual Assault

Stacey Williams, a former model, has come forward with allegations that former President Donald Trump groped her at Trump Tower in 1993. The claim, made during a video call of sexual violence survivors, adds to a lengthy list of accusations against Trump, including those from E. Jean Carroll, who has been engaged in a legal battle with him.

Williams recounted the incident occurred while disgraced hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein watched, describing how Trump allegedly pulled her into him, groping her as Epstein looked on. The allegation has been met with denial from Trump's representatives, who dismiss it as politically motivated.

Williams revealed that shortly after the encounter, Trump sent her a postcard, which she interpreted as part of a twisted game or challenge between him and Epstein. The growing list of allegations against Trump traces back to the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape, but these have not halted his political rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)