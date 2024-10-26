G7 Agrees on $50 Billion Loan Package for Ukraine

The Group of Seven (G7) nations have forged an agreement to deliver around $50 billion in revenue acceleration loans to Ukraine, officials confirmed on Friday.

This financial support aims to bolster Ukraine's economy through tough times, with loans serviced and repaid by future revenues linked to Russian Sovereign Assets.

By mobilizing these extraordinary revenues, G7 leaders intend to aid Ukraine without direct monetary transfers, relying instead on future financial flows from immobilized Russian assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)