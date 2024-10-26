Left Menu

G7 Agrees on $50 Billion Loan Package for Ukraine

The Group of Seven (G7) wealthy nations have agreed on a plan to provide Ukraine with approximately $50 billion in revenue acceleration loans. These loans will be repaid using future extraordinary revenues generated from immobilized Russian Sovereign Assets.

Updated: 26-10-2024 02:58 IST
The Group of Seven (G7) nations have forged an agreement to deliver around $50 billion in revenue acceleration loans to Ukraine, officials confirmed on Friday.

This financial support aims to bolster Ukraine's economy through tough times, with loans serviced and repaid by future revenues linked to Russian Sovereign Assets.

By mobilizing these extraordinary revenues, G7 leaders intend to aid Ukraine without direct monetary transfers, relying instead on future financial flows from immobilized Russian assets.

