Demand for Full Withdrawal: The Key to Peace in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, insists that a complete withdrawal of Russian troops is crucial for ending the ongoing conflict with Moscow. During an international meeting on a peace plan, Yermak emphasized that only the withdrawal, not peace talks, will achieve true peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 05:08 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 05:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive statement on Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, underscored the non-negotiable need for a total withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine to end the protracted war with Moscow.

Addressing a global summit focused on implementing a peace plan, Yermak dismissed the notion that dialogue alone could bring peace, emphasizing that the conflict will cease only upon the return of the last occupier.

The conference, marked by participation from 56 countries and agencies, reiterated the global stance against aggressive conquests, championing Ukraine's sovereignty and a return to pre-invasion borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

