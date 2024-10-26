Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes Target Syria and Iran

Israeli airstrikes hit military sites in Syria's central and southern regions. Syrian air defenses intercepted missiles fired from the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights and Lebanon. The strikes are part of Israel's ongoing campaign against Iran-linked targets, intensified after the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 06:18 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 06:18 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an escalating conflict, Israeli airstrikes targeted military sites within Syria's central and southern areas on Saturday, as reported by the Syrian state news agency SANA.

According to SANA, Syrian air defense forces managed to intercept some missiles that Israel launched from the Israeli-occupied Syrian Golan Heights and Lebanon, shooting down several of them. Explosions were also reported near Syria's capital, Damascus, earlier in the day.

Israel has been conducting strikes against Iran-affiliated objectives in Syria for years, but these raids have intensified since the October 7 assault by Hamas on Israeli soil. Responding to Iranian threats, Israel struck targets in Iran early Saturday, with Iranian media highlighting multiple explosions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

