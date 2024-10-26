Left Menu

Middle East Tension: Israel's One-Night Offensive

Israel launched an attack on Iran, described as a 'one-night affair.' According to ABC News, the operation has not resulted in any reported Israeli casualties or damage to Israeli warplanes thus far, suggesting a controlled and precise military engagement.

Updated: 26-10-2024 07:12 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 07:12 IST
Israel has launched a military attack on Iran, described as a 'one-night affair,' according to a report by ABC News. The offensive took place early on Saturday in the Middle East, corresponding to late Friday hours in the United States.

ABC News cited a source who indicated that there have been no reported casualties among Israeli forces, nor any damage to Israeli aircraft involved in the operation.

The lack of immediate repercussions suggests the attack might have been a calculated and precise military maneuver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

