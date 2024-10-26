Middle East Tension: Israel's One-Night Offensive

Israel has launched a military attack on Iran, described as a 'one-night affair,' according to a report by ABC News. The offensive took place early on Saturday in the Middle East, corresponding to late Friday hours in the United States.

ABC News cited a source who indicated that there have been no reported casualties among Israeli forces, nor any damage to Israeli aircraft involved in the operation.

The lack of immediate repercussions suggests the attack might have been a calculated and precise military maneuver.

(With inputs from agencies.)