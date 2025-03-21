The Netherlands' Bold Military Expansion Plan

The Netherlands is set to significantly bolster its military forces, with plans to expand army personnel from 74,000 to 200,000, a move highlighting a substantial increase in its reservist capacity. This report comes from the Dutch public broadcaster NOS, but no specific timeline has been disclosed.

Currently, the Dutch army comprises 42,305 professional soldiers, supported by 24,212 staff and 7,483 reservists, according to government data. However, the Dutch Defence Ministry did not respond immediately to requests for further information regarding this military expansion.

This strategic move ties into broader European defense policy shifts amidst concerns about Russian aggression and fading U.S. security assurances. An EU blueprint released on Wednesday advocates for increased military spending and collaboration on defense projects. Likewise, Poland, another NATO member, seeks to provide military training to 100,000 volunteers by 2027.

