Edwin Santos, a local leader of Venezuela's opposition party Voluntad Popular, was discovered dead on Friday, leading to accusations against state security forces. Critics have pointed fingers at the government; however, officials maintain it was a tragic accident.

The 36-year-old politician vanished on Wednesday en route to El Pinal, after riding his motorbike. According to Venezuelan police director Douglas Rico, Santos' death was the result of his motorcycle crashing into a tree, causing severe injuries, including a skull fracture.

Government critics, including Venezuela's opposition alliance leader Maria Corina Machado, demand an unbiased investigation and international intervention, noting a disturbing trend of crimes against humanity in the nation. These claims are amidst a backdrop of rising political tensions following disputed election results in July.

