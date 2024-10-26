Left Menu

Mysterious Death of Venezuelan Opposition Leader Sparks Controversy

Edwin Santos, a Venezuelan opposition leader, was found dead under suspicious circumstances. Authorities claim it was an accident, while government critics allege foul play by state forces. His death has reignited debates about political repression in Venezuela, with calls for international justice and impartial investigations.

Updated: 26-10-2024 07:23 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 07:23 IST
Edwin Santos, a local leader of Venezuela's opposition party Voluntad Popular, was discovered dead on Friday, leading to accusations against state security forces. Critics have pointed fingers at the government; however, officials maintain it was a tragic accident.

The 36-year-old politician vanished on Wednesday en route to El Pinal, after riding his motorbike. According to Venezuelan police director Douglas Rico, Santos' death was the result of his motorcycle crashing into a tree, causing severe injuries, including a skull fracture.

Government critics, including Venezuela's opposition alliance leader Maria Corina Machado, demand an unbiased investigation and international intervention, noting a disturbing trend of crimes against humanity in the nation. These claims are amidst a backdrop of rising political tensions following disputed election results in July.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

