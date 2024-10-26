Tensions Surge: Israel Strikes Iranian Military Targets in Retaliation

In a significant escalation of tensions in the Middle East, Israel launched targeted strikes on Iranian military sites early Saturday morning. This was in retaliation for Iran's recent missile attacks, marking the latest developments in the contentious relationship between the two nations.

The Iranian capital witnessed at least two waves of explosions, as reported by local media, which were described as responses to Israeli aggression. Despite the significant military activity, Iranian media attempted to minimize the attacks' impact, emphasizing the robustness of their air defenses.

While the United States, Israel's staunch ally, was briefed ahead of the strikes, officials have stressed the importance of avoiding actions that could further escalate regional tensions. President Joe Biden has specifically cautioned against targeting Iran's nuclear or oil infrastructures.

