Intruder Causes Chaos in Kalyan Civic Office
A man, Dilip Rokade, allegedly created a disturbance at the office of Kalyan Dombivli municipal commissioner in Thane district, Maharashtra. The incident led to a police case against him, registered at Bazarpeth police station, with charges filed under section 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
A case has been registered in Maharashtra after a man reportedly stormed into the Kalyan Dombivli municipal commissioner's office, causing a disturbance. The episode occurred at 6:30 pm on October 24 in Kalyan, Thane district.
Dilip Rokade entered the office cabin of civic commissioner Indurani Jakhar, reportedly demanding updates on his previous complaints. He allegedly disrupted proceedings by banging on the commissioner's table and throwing papers, while shouting at attendees, including the commissioner.
The Bazarpeth police station filed a case against Rokade under section 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Despite the incident's gravity, no arrests have been made yet, authorities confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
