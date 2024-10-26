Tensions Surge as Israel and Iran Exchange Military Strikes
Israel targeted military sites in Iran, responding to Tehran's attacks earlier this month. The escalation follows increased tensions between Israel and Hamas, further involving Hezbollah. The U.S., not part of the operation, advised restraint while preparing defensive measures. Iran warned of a proportional response, raising regional conflict fears.
In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israel carried out military strikes against sites in Iran on Saturday. This aggressive move was a retaliatory measure for Tehran's earlier attacks on Israeli territory, marking another chapter in the long-standing conflict between these adversarial nations.
Reports from Iranian media revealed a series of explosions in Tehran and surrounding military bases, beginning shortly after 2 a.m. local time. Despite Israel's claims of achieving its military objectives, Iran has vowed a 'proportional reaction' to these strikes, escalating fears of further conflict.
The United States, although not directly involved, has urged for de-escalation while preparing defensive measures. With tensions simmering, the potential for broader regional instability remains a significant concern.
(With inputs from agencies.)
