Tensions Surge as Israel and Iran Exchange Military Strikes

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Israel carried out military strikes against sites in Iran on Saturday. This aggressive move was a retaliatory measure for Tehran's earlier attacks on Israeli territory, marking another chapter in the long-standing conflict between these adversarial nations.

Reports from Iranian media revealed a series of explosions in Tehran and surrounding military bases, beginning shortly after 2 a.m. local time. Despite Israel's claims of achieving its military objectives, Iran has vowed a 'proportional reaction' to these strikes, escalating fears of further conflict.

The United States, although not directly involved, has urged for de-escalation while preparing defensive measures. With tensions simmering, the potential for broader regional instability remains a significant concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)