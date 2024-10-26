Left Menu

Court Halts Defamatory Remarks in High-Profile Defamation Case

A local court has issued an interim injunction restraining Minister Konda Surekha from making defamatory remarks against BRS's K T Rama Rao. The court has also ordered the removal of related media content. The main defamation trial is set for November while Nagarjuna has lodged a separate complaint concerning remarks about his son.

A local court has taken decisive action by issuing an interim injunction restraining Telangana Minister Konda Surekha from making further defamatory comments against BRS working president K T Rama Rao.

This injunction follows separate interlocutory applications filed by K T Rama Rao, as part of his defamation case. His case was initiated in response to Surekha's recent comments that have stirred considerable controversy.

Furthermore, the court has directed multiple media organizations, encompassing newspapers, television news channels, and social media platforms, to remove any defamatory articles and videos circulating online. BRS legal cell member Lalitha Reddy mentioned that the interlocutory applications are scheduled for their next hearing on November 11, with the main defamation lawsuit set for November 21. Notably, actor Nagarjuna has also filed a defamation complaint against Surekha related to comments involving his son, Naga Chaitanya. Both Nagarjuna and Rama Rao have recorded their statements in court regarding their individual defamation cases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

