Beef Bust: Police Raid Uncovers Stockpile in Thane
A police raid in Thane district, Maharashtra, led to the discovery of a stockpile of beef in a dilapidated house. Six individuals were implicated, with one arrested and five on the run. Law enforcement seized meat worth Rs 1.6 lakh and filed a case under the Wildlife Protection Act.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-10-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 13:56 IST
In a significant enforcement action, police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against six individuals after seizing a substantial amount of beef stocked in a rundown residence.
Authorities are actively pursuing five suspects who escaped during the raid at Patel Mohalla in Bhiwandi town, while one person was apprehended on-site.
The operation, prompted by a tip-off, resulted in the confiscation of Rs 1.6 lakh worth of banned meat, and charges have been filed under the Wildlife Protection Act.
