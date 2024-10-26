Beef Bust: Police Raid Uncovers Stockpile in Thane

In a significant enforcement action, police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against six individuals after seizing a substantial amount of beef stocked in a rundown residence.

Authorities are actively pursuing five suspects who escaped during the raid at Patel Mohalla in Bhiwandi town, while one person was apprehended on-site.

The operation, prompted by a tip-off, resulted in the confiscation of Rs 1.6 lakh worth of banned meat, and charges have been filed under the Wildlife Protection Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)