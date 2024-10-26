Left Menu

Beef Bust: Police Raid Uncovers Stockpile in Thane

A police raid in Thane district, Maharashtra, led to the discovery of a stockpile of beef in a dilapidated house. Six individuals were implicated, with one arrested and five on the run. Law enforcement seized meat worth Rs 1.6 lakh and filed a case under the Wildlife Protection Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 26-10-2024 14:10 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 13:56 IST
Beef Bust: Police Raid Uncovers Stockpile in Thane
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant enforcement action, police in Maharashtra's Thane district have registered a case against six individuals after seizing a substantial amount of beef stocked in a rundown residence.

Authorities are actively pursuing five suspects who escaped during the raid at Patel Mohalla in Bhiwandi town, while one person was apprehended on-site.

The operation, prompted by a tip-off, resulted in the confiscation of Rs 1.6 lakh worth of banned meat, and charges have been filed under the Wildlife Protection Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024