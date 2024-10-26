Left Menu

Stronger Together: Army and Police Conclude Joint Training in J&K

A month-long joint training exercise between the Army's Para Special Forces and local police's Special Operation Group concluded successfully, enhancing security capabilities in Jammu and Kashmir. The session was praised by ADGP Anand Jain, who underscored the importance of inter-agency cooperation for regional peace and stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-10-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 15:08 IST
Stronger Together: Army and Police Conclude Joint Training in J&K
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A month-long joint training exercise involving the Army's Para Special Forces and the Special Operation Group of local police concluded on Saturday at the Sunjuwan military base, enhancing security capabilities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, attended the ceremony, commending the dedication and professionalism displayed throughout the rigorous sessions.

Jain highlighted the importance of collaboration between forces, noting that the skills acquired will significantly contribute to maintaining law and order in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024