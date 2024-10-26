Stronger Together: Army and Police Conclude Joint Training in J&K
A month-long joint training exercise between the Army's Para Special Forces and local police's Special Operation Group concluded successfully, enhancing security capabilities in Jammu and Kashmir. The session was praised by ADGP Anand Jain, who underscored the importance of inter-agency cooperation for regional peace and stability.
26-10-2024
A month-long joint training exercise involving the Army's Para Special Forces and the Special Operation Group of local police concluded on Saturday at the Sunjuwan military base, enhancing security capabilities in Jammu and Kashmir.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, attended the ceremony, commending the dedication and professionalism displayed throughout the rigorous sessions.
Jain highlighted the importance of collaboration between forces, noting that the skills acquired will significantly contribute to maintaining law and order in the region.
