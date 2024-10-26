Left Menu

Vowing Justice in Jammu and Kashmir: A Promise to Combat Terrorism

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vowed to avenge innocent blood shed in recent terror attacks in the valley and dismantle the terror ecosystem with full capabilities. He emphasized the role of the Border Security Force (BSF) in safeguarding borders and enhancing anti-terrorism measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-10-2024 15:32 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 15:32 IST
Vowing Justice in Jammu and Kashmir: A Promise to Combat Terrorism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a firm statement, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha declared that the blood of innocent victims in the valley would not go unavenged. Speaking at a BSF event, he committed to using all capabilities to dismantle the terror ecosystem threatening the region.

At the ceremony, Sinha criticized Pakistan for its persistent terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, despite the nation's struggles with poverty. He underscored the need for India's first line of defense to remain vigilant amidst ongoing threats.

The recent deadly attacks in Ganderbal and Baramulla highlight the urgency of Sinha's mission. The LG stressed the importance of the BSF's role in preventing infiltration and enhancing coordination among security agencies to strengthen the anti-terrorism grid in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024