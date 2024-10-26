Vowing Justice in Jammu and Kashmir: A Promise to Combat Terrorism
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vowed to avenge innocent blood shed in recent terror attacks in the valley and dismantle the terror ecosystem with full capabilities. He emphasized the role of the Border Security Force (BSF) in safeguarding borders and enhancing anti-terrorism measures.
- Country:
- India
In a firm statement, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha declared that the blood of innocent victims in the valley would not go unavenged. Speaking at a BSF event, he committed to using all capabilities to dismantle the terror ecosystem threatening the region.
At the ceremony, Sinha criticized Pakistan for its persistent terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, despite the nation's struggles with poverty. He underscored the need for India's first line of defense to remain vigilant amidst ongoing threats.
The recent deadly attacks in Ganderbal and Baramulla highlight the urgency of Sinha's mission. The LG stressed the importance of the BSF's role in preventing infiltration and enhancing coordination among security agencies to strengthen the anti-terrorism grid in the area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
