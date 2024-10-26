Left Menu

Global Reactions to Israel-Iran Conflict: Calls for Calm Amid Escalation

International reactions poured in following Israel's strikes against Iran, which targeted military sites. Key global figures and nations have voiced concerns over escalating tensions and emphasized the importance of restraint to avoid further regional conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 15:35 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 15:35 IST
Global reactions surfaced on Saturday in response to Israel's military strikes against Iran, targeting Iranian military sites early that morning. The attack follows Iran's ballistic missile offensive against Israel on October 1st, which focused on highly populated areas.

Senior officials including those from the U.S., France, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, shared statements urging restraint and calling for a diplomatic de-escalation of the situation. The U.S. emphasized it was uninvolved in the attack, advocating for diplomatic resolutions.

Meanwhile, various countries, including Pakistan and the UAE, condemned Israel's actions, expressing concern over the potential for regional instability. They called upon international organizations like the UN to intervene and mitigate further escalation in the conflict.

