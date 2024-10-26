Porbandar Mystery: Coast Guard Secrets Exposed

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad has detained a resident of Porbandar accused of endangering national security by leaking sensitive details about Indian Coast Guard vessels. The suspect allegedly communicated with a Pakistani agent, masquerading as a Mumbai-based woman, an official announced on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Pankaj Kotiya, was reportedly convinced to divulge information on Coast Guard vessels and their jetty in Porbandar by an online contact using the alias 'Riya'. Kotiya, employed informally at the jetty, met 'Riya' on Facebook eight months ago and believed her to be an Indian Navy officer.

The sensitive data was transmitted through a WhatsApp number traced back to Pakistan, with Kotiya receiving payments totaling Rs 26,000 via UPI. Both Kotiya and 'Riya' face charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for waging war against the Indian government and criminal conspiracy, according to ATS officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)