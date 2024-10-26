Left Menu

Porbandar Mystery: Coast Guard Secrets Exposed

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad arrested a Porbandar resident for allegedly sharing Indian Coast Guard vessel details with a Pakistani agent. The accused, lured by a fake identity 'Riya', used Facebook to connect and was paid Rs 26,000 for the sensitive information over eight months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-10-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 18:11 IST
Porbandar Mystery: Coast Guard Secrets Exposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad has detained a resident of Porbandar accused of endangering national security by leaking sensitive details about Indian Coast Guard vessels. The suspect allegedly communicated with a Pakistani agent, masquerading as a Mumbai-based woman, an official announced on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Pankaj Kotiya, was reportedly convinced to divulge information on Coast Guard vessels and their jetty in Porbandar by an online contact using the alias 'Riya'. Kotiya, employed informally at the jetty, met 'Riya' on Facebook eight months ago and believed her to be an Indian Navy officer.

The sensitive data was transmitted through a WhatsApp number traced back to Pakistan, with Kotiya receiving payments totaling Rs 26,000 via UPI. Both Kotiya and 'Riya' face charges under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for waging war against the Indian government and criminal conspiracy, according to ATS officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)

