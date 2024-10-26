Left Menu

Surge in Violence: Suicide Attack Strikes Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

A deadly suicide attack at a police check post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province killed at least eight, including six security personnel. The area, bordering Afghanistan, has seen a rise in violence, with significant casualties reported. The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan have been accused of intensifying terror activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Peshawar | Updated: 26-10-2024 18:12 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 18:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A fatal suicide attack targeted a police check post in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, resulting in the deaths of at least eight individuals, including six law enforcement personnel. This attack is part of a recent surge in violence in the region.

The incident occurred at the Aslam Check Post in Mir Ali tehsil of North Waziristan. Bombers on three-wheelers struck the check post and security vehicles, leaving four police officers, two soldiers, and two civilians dead. The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital, and officials fear the casualty numbers may rise.

No group has claimed responsibility, but the Pakistani government points fingers at the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The unrest comes amidst an alarming increase in terror incidents since the Taliban's rise to power in Kabul. Security forces continue operations to curb the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

