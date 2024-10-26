Airlines on Alert: Government Cracks Down on Hoax Bomb Threats

In response to a wave of hoax bomb threats targeting airlines, the government has taken decisive action to mitigate the spread of misinformation on social media platforms.

Authorities have issued a strict advisory to these platforms, demanding the prompt removal of any false information that could endanger public safety and aviation security.

This move underscores the importance of safeguarding passenger trust and ensuring that digital channels do not become tools for sowing panic and confusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)