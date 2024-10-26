Left Menu

Airlines on Alert: Government Cracks Down on Hoax Bomb Threats

The government has issued an advisory to social media platforms to combat misinformation after a surge in hoax bomb threats targeting airlines. This measure aims to ensure passenger safety and maintain public confidence by removing misleading information swiftly from online platforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 18:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a wave of hoax bomb threats targeting airlines, the government has taken decisive action to mitigate the spread of misinformation on social media platforms.

Authorities have issued a strict advisory to these platforms, demanding the prompt removal of any false information that could endanger public safety and aviation security.

This move underscores the importance of safeguarding passenger trust and ensuring that digital channels do not become tools for sowing panic and confusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

