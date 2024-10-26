India-US Cooperation Boosts Legal Migration Amid Deportations
The recent deportation of Indian nationals by the US is a result of enhanced cooperation between the two countries on migration and mobility. This effort aims to deter illegal immigration and open channels for legal migration, demonstrating a commitment to counter human smuggling.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move following US homeland authorities' announcement, Indian nationals residing illegally in the country have been deported, highlighting the collaborative migration and mobility efforts between India and the US.
The US Department of Homeland Security, alongside US Immigration and Customs Enforcement, conducted a charter removal flight to India as part of ongoing efforts to discourage illegal immigration and foster legal migration opportunities.
This recent action underscores the dedicated cooperation between the US and Indian governments to combat human smuggling and facilitate legitimate migration pathways. The DHS has facilitated numerous international repatriation flights, with this latest flight marking continued progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Junior Doctors' Indefinite Fast Intensifies for Justice
Surviving the Drones: Life in Ukraine's 'Venice' Under Siege
Five labourers killed as soil caves in at construction site in Gujarat's Mehsana district: Police.
Swift Police Response Saves Life in Distress
Enduring Voices: Hibakusha's Fight for Nuclear Disarmament