West Bengal Man Arrested for Kidnapping in Kerala
A 22-year-old from West Bengal, named Sabuj, was arrested for kidnapping a minor girl from Angamaly, Kerala. The incident led to a special investigation that tracked the duo from Bengaluru to Kolkata, culminating in Sabuj's arrest and the girl's rescue in Jalangi, near the Bangladesh border.
A 22-year-old man from West Bengal was apprehended on kidnapping charges in Kerala. The accused, known as Sabuj, allegedly abducted a minor girl from Angamaly.
Ernakulam rural police made the arrest on Friday, following a complaint filed by the girl's parents who are from Uttar Pradesh.
The investigation revealed the duo traveled through Bengaluru before being found in Jalangi, West Bengal, where local authorities assisted in rescuing the girl and arresting the accused.
