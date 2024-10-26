Left Menu

India's Cleanliness Revolution: 66 Lakh Villages Go ODF

Union Minister L Murugan announced that 66 lakh villages in India have achieved open defecation free status. Praising Prime Minister Modi's nationwide cleanliness initiative, Murugan highlighted the significant transformation since the launch of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in 2014, including the construction of over 11.5 crore toilets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 26-10-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 19:09 IST
Union Minister L Murugan declared that 66 lakh villages in India are now certified open defecation free (ODF), marking a significant milestone in the country's cleanliness efforts.

At a media workshop organized by the Press Information Bureau in Bhopal, Murugan lauded the impact of the cleanliness drive initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, stating that it has changed public behavior regarding waste disposal.

The minister pointed out that before 2014, toilet access was limited, with only 50% of the population having access. The addition of over 11.5 crore toilets has been a game-changer over the past decade. Furthermore, outdated bureaucratic hurdles from files left for 40 years have also been addressed in government offices.

Latest News

