Digital Deceit: The Case of a Promise Betrayed

A 26-year-old Ludhiana man, previously arrested for allegedly raping a Mumbai-based woman under the pretext of marriage, now faces additional charges under the IT Act. Forensic analysis revealed the man recorded explicit videos and blackmailed the victim. Charges under Dowry Prohibition Act are also added.

Updated: 26-10-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 20:04 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A Ludhiana man, accused of raping a woman from Mumbai under the guise of marriage, is facing additional charges under the Information Technology Act. Official sources revealed that the suspect is on bail, with further investigations uncovering damning evidence.

Authorities arrested the accused in August after a complaint from the victim, who alleged he promised marriage but instead committed sexual assault. Forensic analysis of his mobile phone uncovered explicit videos of the victim, which he reportedly used to blackmail her.

Police have invoked sections 66E and 67A of the IT Act, along with section 377 of the IPC, in the FIR. The accused allegedly assaulted the woman in various cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Ludhiana, and even performed a 'roka' ceremony with her. The case also sees charges under the Dowry Prohibition Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

