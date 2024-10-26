Tragic Discovery: Missing Toddler Found
In a heartbreaking incident, the body of an 18-month-old girl was discovered in a gutter in Shivaji Nagar. The toddler, who lived on lane number 6, vanished while playing outside. Despite no visible injuries, the police are awaiting a medical report to determine the cause of death.
In a tragic turn of events, the body of an 18-month-old child was discovered in a gutter in Shivaji Nagar on Saturday morning, local police reported.
The young girl, residing in lane number 6 of Shivaji Nagar, disappeared while playing outside her home, according to an official statement.
A passer-by discovered the girl's body the following morning. Although initially, there were no visible injuries, authorities are relying on a forthcoming medical report to ascertain the cause of her death.
