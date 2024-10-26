Left Menu

Arunachal's Commitment: Bridging Borders with Community Spirit

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik emphasized the respect for armed forces and stressed collaboration with locals in securing borders. He advocated for proactive welfare measures and initiatives aligned with PM Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat. Key individuals from the military and local governance attended the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 26-10-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 21:01 IST
Arunachal's Commitment: Bridging Borders with Community Spirit
Arunachal Pradesh Governor
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong appeal for unity and collaboration, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik expressed the state's deep admiration for the armed forces during a Sainik Sammelan in Anini, Dibang Valley district. Emphasizing goodwill, the Governor called on troops to adopt welfare measures and foster positivity.

Parnaik stressed the strategic importance of involving local communities in both securing the borders and participating in Sadbhavana projects. Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat, he urged military-civil cooperation as a means to ensure peace and resilience.

Attendees included high-ranking military officials, Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, and local leaders like Anini MLA Mopi Mihu and Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora. The Governor advised maintaining physical and mental readiness among troops to effectively defend the northern frontier.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024