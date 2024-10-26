Arunachal's Commitment: Bridging Borders with Community Spirit

In a strong appeal for unity and collaboration, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik expressed the state's deep admiration for the armed forces during a Sainik Sammelan in Anini, Dibang Valley district. Emphasizing goodwill, the Governor called on troops to adopt welfare measures and foster positivity.

Parnaik stressed the strategic importance of involving local communities in both securing the borders and participating in Sadbhavana projects. Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat, he urged military-civil cooperation as a means to ensure peace and resilience.

Attendees included high-ranking military officials, Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, and local leaders like Anini MLA Mopi Mihu and Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora. The Governor advised maintaining physical and mental readiness among troops to effectively defend the northern frontier.

