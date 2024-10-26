Arunachal's Commitment: Bridging Borders with Community Spirit
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik emphasized the respect for armed forces and stressed collaboration with locals in securing borders. He advocated for proactive welfare measures and initiatives aligned with PM Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat. Key individuals from the military and local governance attended the event.
- Country:
- India
In a strong appeal for unity and collaboration, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen KT Parnaik expressed the state's deep admiration for the armed forces during a Sainik Sammelan in Anini, Dibang Valley district. Emphasizing goodwill, the Governor called on troops to adopt welfare measures and foster positivity.
Parnaik stressed the strategic importance of involving local communities in both securing the borders and participating in Sadbhavana projects. Aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat, he urged military-civil cooperation as a means to ensure peace and resilience.
Attendees included high-ranking military officials, Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, and local leaders like Anini MLA Mopi Mihu and Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora. The Governor advised maintaining physical and mental readiness among troops to effectively defend the northern frontier.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Revving Up: India's Manufacturing Leap Towards Viksit Bharat
Dr. Jitendra Singh Urges Delhi University Students to Lead India's Journey Towards 'Viksit Bharat 2047'
Transforming India: Quality as the Catalyst for 'Viksit Bharat by 2047'
NDA Rallies for a Viksit Bharat: PM Modi's Strategic Meeting in Chandigarh
MY Bharat: Empowering India's Youth for a Viksit Bharat by 2047