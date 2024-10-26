United Front: Strategic Roadmap to Counter Terror in Rajouri

In a concerted effort to bolster security in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, police and security agencies convened on Saturday to establish a strategic roadmap targeting terror activities along the border.

The Subsidiary Multi Agency Centre (SMAC) meeting, chaired by Senior Superintendent of Police Randeep Kumar, drew participation from the Army, central paramilitary forces, and intelligence agencies. Kumar underscored the importance of tight-knit coordination to curtail the actions of anti-national elements.

The assembly focused on thwarting hinterland activities, narcotics smuggling, and the illegal movement of arms and ammunition. Authorities are urged to intensify vigilance against subversive elements and monitor social media platforms diligently. This collaborative approach aims to ensure effective security measures and address existing and emerging threats, as recent terror attacks in the region highlight a growing urgency.

